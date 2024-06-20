Tributes paid to 'devoting and loving' Eastbourne man who 'touched the lives of many'
Andrew Holter, a funeral director at Haine and Son in Battle, passed away at the age of 48 on Saturday, June 15.
Andrew was revered for his voluntary work for organisations across Eastbourne, including St John’s Ambulance, Street Pastors and Police Cadets.
He also founded Sunday Soup Kitchen which has been helping the homeless community since 2012.
Following the tragic loss, a fundraiser has been started to help ease any ‘financial burden’ on Andrew’s family.
Jonathon Robinson, who is overseeing the fundraiser, said: “Andy was a devoted husband, a loving father, and a pillar of strength in his community.
"Through his work as a funeral director and his countless volunteer roles, Andy touched the lives of many, leaving a legacy of compassion, kindness, and selfless service.
“Andy was always there for us, offering a helping hand, a listening ear, and a caring heart.”
A reflection of how many lives Andrew touched, the fundraiser met its initial target in less than 24 hours. If you would like to donate, visit: www.gofundme.com/f/support-for-cherie-and-family.
A candlelit vigil is also set to be held for Andrew at 8pm on Saturday (June 22) at Banker’s Corner in the town centre.
Organiser Greg Daven said: “Andrew was a truly amazing man who lived his life helping others.
"Everyone that knew Andrew was a better person for knowing him.
"His absence will be felt by so many people.”
Others across Eastbourne have also shared their condolences.
Former Eastbourne MP, Stephen Lloyd, said: “To be taken so young is a tragedy. My heart goes out to his family.
“Rest in Peace Andy. You left a positive mark on our town in so many ways.
“It was a privilege to know you.”
Graeme Bunn, Street Pastor Coordinator, said: “Like everything Andy did, Andy was an excellent Street Pastor. His faith motivated him and God had given him such a big heart for people.
"He took the time to listen and people could see he cared and in so many situations was able to give help and support to those who needed it.
"His smile, concern and compassion were real and whenever possible resulted in action.
"We will miss him and will continue to pray for his family.”
