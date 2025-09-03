Tributes paid to Falklands War commander from Midhurst, after his death aged 88

Crowds on the dockside as Royal Navy light aircraft carrier HMS Invincible, accompanied by a flotilla of small boats that greeted her as she sailed into Portsmouth Harbour in Portsmouth, Hampshire, England, 17th September 1982. Onboard HMS Invincible was Prince Andrew, who had been serving as a Royal Navy helicopter pilot aboard the ship, which had been at sea for a record 166 days, during the Falklands War. (Photo by Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Tributes have been paid to a former naval commander who earned an OBE for his bravery during the Falklands War, following his death aged 88.

Commander John McGregor OBE was born in Midhurst on June 1937, to Paymaster Commander John Harvey McGregor and Audrey Pamela Brooke, and spent most of his professional life in the Royal Navy after joining at 18, according to a memorial published by The Naval Review.

The highlight of what was, without question, a glittering career in the armed forces, was his appointment as Engineer Commander of the HMS Fearless in 1982; a ship which would serve in the Falklands War that very year.

Serving under Captain Jeremy Larken DSO, Commander McGregor did everything he could to help the war effort. When The Fearless stopped off at Ascension Island on the passage south, he and his engineering staff of 150 helped make Fearless a vital fleet support ship, essential for repairing and maintaining the hastily-assembled ships that would eventually comprise the full fleet.

That role continued as the taskforce grew and the invasion gained momentum. When Argentine Mirages and Skyhawks attacked the fleet not long after the landing force touched ground on The Falkland Isles themselves, John’s team fought fires, repaired damage and removed unexploded bombs across the fleet.

His leadership during attempts to remove unexploded bombs from Sir Lancelot and Sir Galahad, landing ships vital for the continued success of the mission, saw John awarded an OBE for bravery. It was well deserved, not least because, upon investigating the unexploded bomb on Sir Lancelot, engineers discovered that the fuse had wound a full eleven turns, and so could have exploded at any moment during the operation.

But John’s time in the Falklands was just one part of a long and storied career. Fresh out of Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, he spent time on HMS Triumph, a vital aircraft carrier. Then, after another spell in Dartmouth as a Midshipman, he was posted to another aircraft carrier, the HMS Bulwark, as a Sub-Lieutenant; a year-long posting which saw him deployed to the Far East and elsewhere.

After that, he worked across almost every imaginable part of the Navy, in all four corners of the globe; in the submarine service, an engineer, an intelligence officer on the Supreme Allied Commander Atlantic (SACLANT) – the world’s largest naval station – all before retiring in April 1991.

But the adventures didn’t stop there. John’s primary occupation during his retirement years was as Chairman of the Neptune Association, which was founded in 2002 to commemorate the loss of HMS Neptune and HMS Kandahar, and to unlock the secrets of the disaster aboard the Neptune which cost the lives of 763 men. When the wreck of the Neptune was finally located by a Royal Navy Survey Ship in 2016, 75 years after she sunk, she was in almost exactly the place John had predicted. Together with the other members of the Neptune Association, John was responsible for the creation of a pyramid memorial at the National Arboretum, recording the names of all those who died across both ships.

John McGregor is survived by his second wife Patsy Clarke, his daughter Lisa, his son Robert, his stepson Jonathan Clarke and his five grandchildren.