Tributes have been paid to a former teacher and athletics coach from Eastbourne.

Angela Morgan died on November 8 in St Wilfrid’s Hospice aged 63, leaving her three older brothers, Jeremy, Christopher and Michael, her two stepchildren, Christopher and Kathryn, and three grandchildren.

Angela grew up in the town and attended Eastbourne High School where she became deputy head girl. At the age of 11 she joined Eastbourne Rovers Athletic Club and regularly trained and competed in athletics meetings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela later moved to London to study biology and education. Following her graduation she returned to Eastbourne and was hired at St Bede’s Senior School, Upper Dicker. She later moved to St Bede’s Prep School, where she was affectionately known as Mossi, and remained there for her teaching career spanning almost 40 years.

Angela Morgan

Advertisement Hide Ad

An Eastbourne Rovers spokesperson said: “Angela was a life member of Eastbourne Rovers Athletic Club and took on many roles at the club. She found most athletic success in throwing the hammer, bringing home medals from the Sussex Championships, British Masters Championships and gained a fantastic eighth spot in the World Masters Championships in Australia."

After retiring from competitions in 2019 Angela continued to officiate and coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela was first diagnosed with breast cancer at the age of 35 and battled the disease for 28 years.

The former teacher has been described as ‘a huge inspiration to all who knew and loved her, never complaining, only appreciating what she had and offering advice and support to those in similar situations’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Angela Morgan

Angela’s sister-in-law Annie Fuller added: “A huge supporter of cancer charities, in 2017 she was guest of honour at Cancer Research UK’s event Race for Life Hike on the South Downs. The glue between her family and friends in the UK and Australia, she leaves the legacy of love, strength, courage, endeavour and the importance of trying your best in all situations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She will be greatly missed by all her family and many, many friends.