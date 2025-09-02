Tributes paid to former Hastings Council leader and County Council chairman Peter Pragnell

People of all political parties have paid tribute to Peter Pragnell following his unexpected death at the weekend.

It is understood that Cllr Pragnell was admitted to hospital after suffering a broken collar bone.

Liam Atkins, Chairman of Hastings and Rye Conservatives, said: “It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news that our dear friend and colleague, Cllr Peter Pragnell, sadly passed away over the weekend. “As a dedicated Conservative activist for nearly three decades, County Councillor for Ashdown and Conquest, former Chairman of East Sussex County Council, and former Leader of Hastings Borough Council, Peter fought tirelessly for the residents of Hastings and East Sussex. He was respected across the political divide, and throughout almost his entire working life, he championed our values and served our community with unwavering commitment. “Peter was not just a Councillor, he was everyone’s friend and mentor. He was the kindest, most humble, and friendly chap to all who knew him and was loved by every single one of us. “As his political family, we are struggling to come to terms with this sudden and tragic loss. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with Peter’s family at this incredibly difficult time. Peter, thank you for everything.”

Hastings Jack in the Green founder Keith Leech said: It’s very sad news indeed. I always got on well with him. A good old fashioned Tory who simply believed what he was doing was for the common good. I had great respect for him.”

Former Hastings Mayor Judy Rogers said: “It’s really sad news. Our politics may have been different but I had so much respect for him. He will be missed.

Richard Street said: “Despite our political differences, he was a really lovely man who dedicated so much of his life to public service.”

Among those paying to tribute to Peter was former Hastings Labour MP Michael Foster.

Local business leader Brett Mclean said: “He was dedicated, committed, passionate and highly respected.”

Peter was a Civil Servant and a former coach driver who had lived in Hastings for more than 40 years. He was a passionate supporter of Charlton Athletic Football Club and also followed Hastings United.

He was known for his sharp mind and wide knowledge and was a formidable pub quiz opponent.