Tributes paid to ‘generous’ 97-year-old Bognor Regis veteran

John Lockwood, who served with the Royal Navy during the D-Day Normandy landings, died on April 6.

Mr Lockwood, who retired and moved with his wife Marjorie to Stanbrok Close in Aldwick in 1984, has been called a ‘hero’ by his family.

Grandson Christian Lockwood, 35, said, “I never once heard him raise his voice or lose his temper.

John Lockwood with his wife Marjorie SUS-220430-135351001

“He was incredibly intelligent, witty, kind, generous and loved our family to pieces.

“He was completely devoted to his wife of 68 years.”

Mr Lockwood’s parents had also retired to Bognor Regis and his sister Sheila had lived in Nelson Road with their mother Ethel.

The London-born man was described as athletic by his family.

John Lockwood with his wife Marjorie and daughters Anne and Carole SUS-220430-135406001

Mr Lockwood enrolled in the army during the Second World War and joined the Royal Navy as a signalman.

Mr Lockwood’s grandson said, “During the war he served on two battleships, first on HMS Malaya. When this ship was struck by a torpedo in 1941 the resultant explosions caused him to suffer from burns across his body and arms.

“He soon moved ships and worked on HMS Kingsmill, on which in June 1944 he was present at the D-Day landings on Gold Beach, Normandy.

“He was later awarded three medals for his service.”

After the war Mr Lockwood, who has been described as a ‘true gentleman’, began working at an insurance company.

The Fulham FC fan, who has two daughters, had moved to Aronel Cottage Care Home following an illness.

He was soon joined by his wife, who died in January 2021.

Mr Lockwood, who was an avid reader, was also interested in a range of subjects - including ‘all-things military’.

Mr Lockwood’s grandson said, “He loved organ music and was known to regularly travel, while he still could, to Chichester Cathedral just to hear the organist play.

“He had led a very, very good life and was hurtling towards being a centenarian. He just wanted his wife back.

“We are immensely proud of him.

“With everything he went through in his life he never complained and he was always, always smiling.”