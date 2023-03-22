Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago Counter terror police investigate after man set on fire near mosque
1 hour ago BAFTA Television Awards 2023 nominations announced - full list
3 hours ago Andrew Lloyd Webber reveals son is ‘critically ill’ with cancer
3 hours ago The Chase contestant tragically dies after episode airs on ITV
17 hours ago Pay and display parking machines could be scrapped in major change
19 hours ago Just Eat to axe over 1,700 delivery worker jobs in the UK

Tributes paid to ‘happy’ former Eastbourne restaurant owner

Tributes have been paid to a former Eastbourne restaurateur.

By Jacob Panons
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 09:57 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2023, 10:00 GMT

Panayiota Papouis, known as Pany, passed away on February 16 aged 86.

Pany, who was born in Cyprus, married her husband John in 1957 and moved to Eastbourne shortly after to work at the Athens Restaurant with her husband’s uncle. The pair later bought the Holiday Inn restaurant in Carlisle Road and worked there until 1972.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After this the couple worked in Qualisea Fish Restaurant, with Pany’s brother Michael Cosma and his wife Anne, and finally the Pisces Fish Restaurant in Seaside Road until they retired.

Most Popular
Panayiota Papouis
Panayiota Papouis
Panayiota Papouis

The former restaurateur’s family said: “Pany’s family and the Cypriot community were very important to her, John and Pany were avid church goers; helping to organize Greek dances with other members of the community to raise money which they used to set up a Greek Orthodox Church in Eastbourne. So as a tribute to Pany the family have set up a crowd funding page to help raise money for necessary repairs to the church.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Pany was always helping out in the community and was very quick to help others in need.”

Daughter Evie added: “Mum was happy and smiley and enjoyed life. Mum liked to socialise and go on holidays. Mum enjoyed cooking and gardening and loved flowers, she also had a passion for owls. When mum retired she spent time visiting Cyprus and seeing her family there.”

At the funeral eulogies were read by Pany’s grandchildren Anya, Nicky and Alex.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Panayiota Papouis with her husband John
Panayiota Papouis with her husband John
Panayiota Papouis with her husband John

Nicky said: “Yiayia (Grandma) was and still is the kindest, most good hearted person I have ever met. She would give us so much and ask for so little.”

Anya added: “Yiayia always wanted to learn to drive and she was proud to say her dad was the first person to bring a car to her village, and she loved cars.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“I used to go for sleepovers where we’d watch Yiayia’s favourite quiz shows and eat mushroom rice. As much as Yiayia loved cooking, she also liked eating out so we all went for many meals with her.

“Yiayia always had a smile on her face and would enjoy trying new things with us. We’ll miss you Yiayia, but I know you’ll always be with us.”

Panayiota Papouis with her husband John
Panayiota Papouis with her husband John
Panayiota Papouis with her husband John
Panayiota Papouis
Panayiota Papouis
Panayiota Papouis