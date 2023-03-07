Tributes paid to 'incredible' Hailsham mother who was told her cancer was terminal six days before Christmas

Tributes have been paid to a mother-of-two from Hailsham who has tragically passed away following a battle with cancer.

Jo Eames, 44, died on Tuesday, February 21, after being told her cancer was terminal six days before Christmas.

Jo, who was born in Eastbourne District General Hospital but grew up in Horam and Heathfield, had metastatic lung adenocarcinoma as well as cancer in her lymph nodes, spine and brain.

Husband Jason, who has a nine-year-old daughter and a six-year-old son with Jo, said: “She was just the life and soul of the party. She always had a smile on her face. That is the best way to describe her really. She was an incredible wife and mother.

Jo Eames with her family. Picture from Sarah Widdowson

“Her children were her life. They were her everything. Everything she did was for the children.”

Mr Eames, who had been with Jo for 10 years, explained that he has been contacted by people on social media who had been touched by the mother-of-two despite only meeting once.

He added: “She literally touched everybody. If our children grow up to be anything like that [we would be lucky]. My daughter is the spitting image of Jo. If she does grow up to be just like Jo it would be beautiful.

“She has left a massive legacy for everybody. Everybody talks about what a wonderful person she was.”

Mr Eames, who lives in Woodpecker Drive, said Jo was extremely grateful and moved by everybody who donated to the family’ fundraising page so they could create lasting memories with their children.

The 48-year-old property maintenance manager added: “We will still create memories but just with Jo not by their side. We will still create incredible memories for them.”

Jamie Budgen, Paul Budgen, Sophie Budgen, Matt Vale and Mr Eames, who all know each other through The Fitness and Nutrition Centre in Hailsham, completed 24 ‘workouts of the day’ in 24 hours on February 4.

Jason and Jo Eames with their children