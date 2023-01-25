Friends and family members have paid tribute to ‘Big’ Dan Hall this week, after he died in his sleep on January 6.

Daughter-in-law Tracey Hall said Dan, who ran market stalls up and down the UK, was well-known throughout Bognor Regis. Between the stall – which sold handbags – and his time spent working doors at local nightclubs, she said Big Dan had a big effect on the people in his life.

"Loads of people knew Dan,” she said. “He used to take people under his wing, he'd host parties at his house and loads of people would come, he was a huge character.

"I met him when I was about 12 or 13 at the market – and that’s where I met my husband ‘little’ Dan – and then I’d see him on all the doors at nightclubs. I remember going to Kristiano’s, in Bognor. And I'd bang on the door and say ‘come on, Dan let me in’, but he’d always tell me to go home.”

Tributes have been paid to 'Big' Dan Hall, who died on January 6

The kind words come as the family launch a fundraising campaign designed to cover Dan’s funeral expenses and give him the send off he deserves. “Danny was a much-loved part of community," Tracey wrote on the fundraising page. “(He was) larger than life and a gentle giant who was taken from us suddenly. He was loved by so many. Please can you all help, we would be immensely grateful.”

