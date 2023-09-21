BREAKING
Tributes paid to leading Horsham restaurateur who has died suddenly

Tributes are being paid to a leading Horsham restaurateur who has died suddenly.
Sarah Page
By Sarah Page
Published 21st Sep 2023, 17:01 BST
Updated 21st Sep 2023, 17:02 BST
Horsham’s China Brasserie restaurant announced today that owner Mr Yee Wang had passed away.

In a message to customers on their Facebook page, the restaurant team said: “It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the sudden passing of our beloved owner and patron, Yee Wang.

"With unwavering passion and dedication, Yee and Fien, his wife, served as the driving force behind China Brasserie for over a quarter of a century. His enduring commitment has made him an indomitable presence within the Horsham community and its surroundings.

Yee Wang had run China Brasserie restaurant in Horsham for over 25 years. Photo: GoogleYee Wang had run China Brasserie restaurant in Horsham for over 25 years. Photo: Google
"We understand that Yee’s absence will be deeply felt by many of you, as his warm presence and infectious smile brightened the lives of countless patrons. We are confident that you will continue to hold his memory close to your hearts, forever intertwined with the spirit of China Brasserie.”

The team also asked people to respect Yee’s family’s need for space to grieve and added: “If you wish to convey your condolences, please consider doing so through a card or a message.”

They said the restaurant would remain open and thanked people for their support.

Scores of people have left messages of sympathy on social media. One said: “Such sad news. Yee was such a lovely man.” And another : “So so sorry to hear this. Yee was a lovely man and a true gentleman – he will be sorely missed.”

Another posted: “We are very sorry to read this sad news and will miss him. He always welcomed us like old friends and was the heart and soul of China Brasserie.”

