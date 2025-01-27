Tributes paid to long-serving councillor who had a "huge passion for Bognor Regis"

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to Bognor Regis and Arun District Councillor Jim Brooks, following his death over the weekend.

Jim, who joined Bognor Regis Town Council in 2007 and served as Mayor from 2011 to 2012, moved to the coast with his parents from Wales in 1960, and found work at the newly-opened Butlin’s holiday resort.

He started out as a luggage boy, but soon became the resort’s very first children’s entertainer. It was no surprise to those who knew him, entertainment was in Jim’s blood; his father, Hal Brooks, spent time touring as a clown, and he made no secret about his love for live music.

Even before he joined the council, Jim was heavily involved with the local music scene; joining bands, playing music, and taking a major role in the development of the South Downs Music Festival alongside fellow councillor Roger Nash.

"He was a born entertainer,” Cllr Nash said. “He had a great sense of humour, and he was an excellent musician; he played fiddle and guitar beautifully.

"But he also had a real passion for Bognor Regis, and worked hard to improve things. He was an ideas man, always thinking of ways to improve the town – and he never lost his passion for that.”

That passion was infectious, and Jim's time on the council inspired others to follow in his footsteps. His tenacity, knowledge, free-spirit and courage when it came to fighting for arts, live events and music in Bognor Regis encouraged others to do the same.

Among them was close friend and fellow councillor Steve Goodheart, who said: “It was Jim, along with Pat Dillon, who inspired me to join the council itself – because before that, I’d be in the public gallery ranting and raving.

"He was very astute when it came to sussing people out, he was a good judge of character – and he didn’t suffer fools on that front. One moment that really stuck with me was an incident at the Arun Civic Centre. He got to to this stage, where he was kneeling down in front of the council and they had to get security to remove him because he was so keen to stop them from passing this policy. It was a passionate moment. Jim was always defending Bognor’s honour.”