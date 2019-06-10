Tributes paid to long-serving East Sussex paramedic and firefighter

Tributes have been paid to a long-serving and much-loved paramedic and firefighter.

The funeral for Bruce Davy will be held this week after his death following a long battle with cancer.

He served as a paramedic with South East Coast Ambulance Service for more than 30 years and with East Sussex Fire and Rescue for 44 years – looking after his local Uckfield community and further afield in East Sussex.

Despite being diagnosed with lung cancer two years ago and having to undergo treatment, including the removal of a lung, Bruce a returned to work both as a paramedic and as Watch Manager of the Uckfield ‘on Call’ (retained) fire section.

Sadly, ill health struck again and he took the decision to fully retire from SECamb in 2018.

Beginning his career working in patient transport and doubling up as a paramedic and retained fire fighter, Bruce often provided a unique perspective when attending an emergency call.

South East Coast Ambulance Service Regional Operations Manager James Pavey said: “Bruce was an extremely popular member of staff who will be very much missed by his many colleagues and friends. His ambulance and fire-fighting role saw him contribute immensely to the local community over many years.

“We are expecting his funeral to be very well attended by staff both past and present and our thoughts are with his family and friends and all who knew him.”

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Chief Fire and Rescue Officer, Dawn Whittaker said: “Not only was Bruce known for his practical ‘firemanship’, he was also a person with a very big heart, for example as well as serving the people of Uckfield and East Sussex in his professional capacity for the two emergency services, he also supported an aid convoy to Bosnia in 1999.

“His colleagues will remember him for his calm and professional approach at even the most challenging of incidents. His passion for the Service was clear for anyone to see as his face lit up when he talked about it.”

Bruce’s funeral will take place on Wednesday, June 12. A significant funeral cortege is planned and the public should expect some disruption in the Framfield Road and New Town areas of Uckfield on Wednesday morning.