Tributes paid to Midhurst shop owner who served the town for over 40 years

Ian Dummer passed away on March 30.

Tributes have been paid to a Midhurst shop owner who served his community for more than 40 years.

A well-known figure in Midhurst, shop-owner Ian Dummer passed away on March 30, aged 67, leaving his wife Jackie, three children and seven grandchildren. After starting his working life at Russells Garage, he became part of the family business in 1982, joining parents Gordon and Brenda to run Dummers Newsagents on West Street.

Together, they made Dummers a household name, building up a fleet of five van rounds and 21 paper boys.

By 1990 Ian and his father added the Tuck Shop, on North Street, to their portfolio, which Ian later partially converted to a tea room – Ye Olde Tea Shoppe – alongside his wife Jackie.

By 1996, he took on Easebourne Post Office and, eight years later, the Midhurst Post Office, which found a home in the tuck shop.

Ian and his father sold Dummers newsagents in 2006 but, never quite able to sit still, it wasn’t long before they were back in the swing of things. Not long after, Ian opened Blown Away with Jackie – a balloon and gift shop that kept him busy with paperwork and deliveries until 2023, when the building was sadly damaged during a fire.

Looking back on his father, Matt said he was most moved by the community’s response to his passing. “I put a post up on Facebook over the weekend, and it got loads of comments from people all over town,”

"People have come up from all over to offer their condolences, to tell us he was the best boss they’d ever had. He was a funny, kind, hard-working guy. And he was easygoing. You think of some bosses and they’re really hard on you – he wasn’t like that. He tried to look after everyone.”

A service celebrating Ian’s life is set to take place at Heatherley Park, Grayshott Road, Hindhead on Friday, April 25 from 3pm – followed by a get-together at Cowdray Walled Gardens.

Those wishing to make donations have been asked to give to Midhurst Palliative Care via Bryders Funeral Directors – a local charity close to Ian’s heart, which cared for his mother in 2016.