Tributes have been paid to ‘Mr Sussex Day’, who has died aged 74.

Ian Steedman, the founder of Sussex Day, died suddenly on Monday (February 6) at the Royal Sussex County Hospital, his family said.

Sussex Day is held on June 16 and it is the day when the county celebrates all things Sussex.

Ian’s brother-in-law, David Heshon, said: “Ian proposed Sussex Day to the county councils in 2006 and the day has been celebrated across the county ever since. Ian also suggested that the Sussex Charter is read out every year on Sussex Day.

Ian Steedman

“Ian was also a regular contributor to local newspapers, providing readers with numerous facts and anecdotes about his beloved city and county.

“Ian also worked for many years on Brighton Corporation buses and had an encyclopaedic knowledge about the history of the city buses and its routes and in due course, his family hope that his name will appear on the front of a Brighton & Hove bus.

“Ian also had an interest in the ongoing development of Brighton and was writing to developers and local newspapers about new buildings in the city to the end of his life.

“One of his biggest interests was the redevelopment of the Hippodrome and he hoped to one day see the Hippodrome fully restored to its full glory.

Ian and Ruth Steedman

“Ian’s latest campaign was to work on the proposal that Worthing should be given city status.”

Ian’s wife Ruth said: “Ian was a proud Brightonian who loved the city and the county. His greatest achievement was Sussex Day and nothing pleased him more than seeing people celebrate and enjoy Sussex Day.”