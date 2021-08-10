Tributes paid to much-loved Lewes father

Gavin Read will be remembered as a 'much-loved daddy, son, brother, uncle and friend to many'

Gavin Read passed away on Wednesday, July 14, having bravely fought a brain tumour for the last four years.

He would have celebrated his 39th birthday on August 2.

His family described him as an ‘absolutely lovely man’ and a ‘pure gentleman’.

The funeral procession in Lewes

“He was the best dad to his daughter ever,” they said. “His life was his daughter, he did everything for her.”

Gavin was well-known in Lewes, where he grew up and lived for most of his life before moving to Hailsham to be nearer his daughter.

As a teenager he played football at Bridgeview FC, and also did Judo and kickboxing.

Gavin worked as an Accounts Manager at Health Management Ltd in Ringmer, a job he ‘absolutely loved’.

Flowers for Gavin

“His colleagues were like a second family to him,” his family said. “He absolutely adored them all and they came to visit him quite regularly when he couldn’t go into work.”

Gavin was also a qualified personal trainer and ‘fitness fanatic’.

His funeral procession started at Malling Green, where he played football as a child, before making its way through the town.

The procession was led by a horse and carriage decorated in purple hearts and bunting – Gavin’s favourite colour.

The funeral procession in Lewes

Lots of people came out into the streets to pay their respects, and his family said it was a ‘phenomenal send-off’.

People were asked to give donations in lieu of flowers to St Wilfrid’s Hospice, which cared for Gavin during the final two-and-a-half weeks of his life.

The family said: “We will be indebted to them forever, they really were outstanding. All the nurses were amazing.”

They also thanked Coopers Funeral Director for arranging Gavin’s send-off.

Purple balloons released

Gavin will be remembered as a ‘much-loved Daddy, son brother and uncle’ and ‘friend to many’.

“Gone from sight but never our hearts.”

The funeral procession in Lewes