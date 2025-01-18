Tributes paid to 'much-loved' Sussex Police officer
Sgt Ben Websdale, a Sussex Police Federation Representative, sadly died on Thursday (January 16)
The Police Federation confirmed his death in a statement, calling him a ‘much-loved officer’.
Ben worked with the force for almost 25 years in a variety of roles including response, investigations, Gatwick TDU and NPT at Crawley, before joining Crawley Custody. He was awarded an exemplary service medal for long service. He had also been named the North Constituency Rep of the Year at the Police Federation’s Recognition Awards in 2023, where he was praised for providing ‘calm reassurance and sound advice, always with a smile on his face’.
Raffaele Cioffi, Chair of Sussex Police Federation, said: "We are all utterly heartbroken and devastated by this tragic news.
"Ben will be missed hugely by his colleagues and friends in his team and all at Sussex Police Federation.
"Today we remember Ben with affection for his infectious smile and his stylish suits - he was definitely the best dressed colleague at all of our meetings.
"All of our thoughts are with his family at this awful time and we are offering them as much support as we can."
