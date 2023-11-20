Tributes have been paid to a 24-year-old man who was killed in a collision at the weekend.

People have laid down flowers and cards to pay their respects to a pedestrian who was hit by a car on Saturday (November 18).

The 24-year-old was sadly pronounced dead on the scene, and two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder, Sussex Police have confirmed.

Investigations are still ongoing and police have appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman said: “We know there were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident, and I am urging anyone with information to please come forward.

“Specifically, we are keen to hear from anyone who captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam.”

Information can be reported online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Novio.

You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

1 . Hailsham murder: Tributes left to 24-year-old pedestrian who died on the scene Tributes have been left to a 24-year-old man who died in a collision on Saturday (November 18). Photo: Eddie Mitchell

2 . Hailsham murder: Tributes left to 24-year-old pedestrian who died on the scene Tributes have been left to a 24-year-old man who died in a collision on Saturday (November 18). Photo: Eddie Mitchell