Tributes have been paid to a town councillor from Hailsham.

Maggie Burt passed away at the age of 74 at her home this month (November 2022).

Maggie was elected onto the town council in May 2011, serving until her resignation in May 2017. She represented the former Hailsham South & West Ward and was part of a number of committees including the finance and festivities committees. She also served as 'Oversight Councillor' for the town's youth services, having supported the growth of the town council's various youth projects in recent years.

Town clerk John Harrison offered his condolences on behalf of Hailsham Town Council: "Maggie was a popular and well-respected town councillor, having served the community well and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. We are all greatly upset by the news that our friend has passed away. I know I speak for all my colleagues at the town council, as well as the wider community, when I say that Maggie will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family at this sad time."

