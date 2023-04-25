Tributes paid to popular Eastbourne firefighter and Falklands veteran who was ‘Polegate born and bred’

Tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne firefighter and veteran from Polegate who has been described as a ‘local hero’.

Shaun Levett died on April 1 at the age of 60 following a six-year battle with a rare form of abdominal cancer.

Suzanne Levett, who had been married to former Royal Marine Mr Levett for 38 years, said: “He was very outgoing, sociable, liked by so many people. That is why the turnout for the funeral was in access of about 300 people. He was very popular and a very likable character.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Mr Levett’s funeral, which was held on April 18 at Wealden Crematorium, he was given a guard of honour from firefighters and Royal Marine commandos, while East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker also attended.

Suzanne and Shaun Levett with their grandchildren

Mrs Levett said: “It was very overwhelming [the funeral], really overwhelming. I think it was one of the largest [funerals] they had done at the Wealden Crematorium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a local hero and I think so many people knew him and he will be really missed by a lot of people. It was amazing the turnout that came to the funeral.

“It is really hard, but we are a strong family so we are all pulling together.”

Mrs Levett explained how her and her husband, who was a Falklands War veteran, both attended Willingdon Community School and first met when they were both 11-years-old – although the couple started dating when they were 17.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Levett's guard of honour at his funeral

She said: “I felt that we were soul mates really because we had known each other for so long. We were so close. The nice thing was that all of our friends were joint-friends because we knew them from school and we had a large network of friends here and in Plymouth where we were when he was in the Marines.”

Mrs Levett, who is a registered nurse practitioner, added that she is being supported by the couple’s two sons, Tom and Max, and their partners – as well as their three grandchildren.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mother-of-two added: “He has left a huge gap in our family but was so loved and [will] never [be] forgotten.”

Shaun Levett