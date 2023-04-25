Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
17 hours ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
13 hours ago Facebook down for hundreds of users across UK
14 hours ago Primark launches online delivery service for more UK stores
14 hours ago Sainsbury’s cuts cost of more items for Nectar customers
16 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
16 hours ago How to keep children safe online amidst growing online sexual abuse

Tributes paid to popular Eastbourne firefighter and Falklands veteran who was ‘Polegate born and bred’

Tributes have been paid to an Eastbourne firefighter and veteran from Polegate who has been described as a ‘local hero’.

Jacob Panons
By Jacob Panons
Published 25th Apr 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 11:54 BST

Shaun Levett died on April 1 at the age of 60 following a six-year battle with a rare form of abdominal cancer.

Suzanne Levett, who had been married to former Royal Marine Mr Levett for 38 years, said: “He was very outgoing, sociable, liked by so many people. That is why the turnout for the funeral was in access of about 300 people. He was very popular and a very likable character.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

At Mr Levett’s funeral, which was held on April 18 at Wealden Crematorium, he was given a guard of honour from firefighters and Royal Marine commandos, while East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service’s chief fire officer Dawn Whittaker also attended.

Most Popular
Suzanne and Shaun Levett with their grandchildrenSuzanne and Shaun Levett with their grandchildren
Suzanne and Shaun Levett with their grandchildren

Mrs Levett said: “It was very overwhelming [the funeral], really overwhelming. I think it was one of the largest [funerals] they had done at the Wealden Crematorium.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“He was a local hero and I think so many people knew him and he will be really missed by a lot of people. It was amazing the turnout that came to the funeral.

“It is really hard, but we are a strong family so we are all pulling together.”

Mrs Levett explained how her and her husband, who was a Falklands War veteran, both attended Willingdon Community School and first met when they were both 11-years-old – although the couple started dating when they were 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Shaun Levett's guard of honour at his funeralShaun Levett's guard of honour at his funeral
Shaun Levett's guard of honour at his funeral

She said: “I felt that we were soul mates really because we had known each other for so long. We were so close. The nice thing was that all of our friends were joint-friends because we knew them from school and we had a large network of friends here and in Plymouth where we were when he was in the Marines.”

Mrs Levett, who is a registered nurse practitioner, added that she is being supported by the couple’s two sons, Tom and Max, and their partners – as well as their three grandchildren.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The mother-of-two added: “He has left a huge gap in our family but was so loved and [will] never [be] forgotten.”

Shaun LevettShaun Levett
Shaun Levett
Shaun Levett with the Royal MarinesShaun Levett with the Royal Marines
Shaun Levett with the Royal Marines
Related topics:PolegatePlymouth