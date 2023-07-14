Tributes paid to ‘popular’ Eastbourne teacher and father

The funeral of Ocklynge Junior School teacher Andrew Gietzen, 39, took place at All Souls Church in Susans Road on Monday, July 10.

Father Tim Gietzen said: “Andy had been a popular teacher and pastoral carer at Ocklynge for 15 years having himself been a pupil in the 90s. He leaves a wife, Janette, and a daughter, Elizabeth, both of whom are still at Ocklynge as a teacher and a pupil.”

His wife Janette said: "One of his unique qualities was his ability to accept everybody for what they were and to value them accordingly."

Andrew Gietzen from Eastbourne. Picture from Ocklynge Junior School

Andrew was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis (CF) at the age of six weeks. Despite this he had an active childhood, swimming for Haywards Heath.

Dr Gietzen added: “His health deteriorated in his teens but he gained a teaching degree at Brighton University and rejoined his old school as a teacher. He was popular both with the staff, [due to] his no-nonsense approach and ‘my life is too short for this’ attitude, and with the pupils. His ill health and frequent hospital admissions gave him an understanding of and an empathy with children who, like him, faced adversity.

“He underwent a double lung transplant in 2015 which gave him a new lease of life allowing him precious extra years with his wife and daughter. He became an avid paddleborder and a supporter of Brighton and Hove Albion.”

Andrew caught Covid two years ago which led to multiple organ failure and two weeks on a ventilator in Harefield Hospital, according to his father.