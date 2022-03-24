Tributes paid to ‘stylish’ Eastbourne jockey and broadcaster

Tributes have been paid to a ‘stylish’ former jockey and broadcaster from Eastbourne.

Jimmy Lindley, 86, died on Wednesday, March 23.

The Racing Post said Mr Lindley moved to Eastbourne, where he ‘honed’ his skills, when he was two-years-old.

Jimmy Lindley. (SALISBURY, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 03: Former jockey Jimmy Lindley at Salisbury racecourse on September 03, 2015 in Salisbury, England. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images) SUS-220324-113740001

On Twitter, horse racing fan @PeterSweeting said, “Sorry to hear of the passing of Jimmy Lindley. I’m old enough to remember him as a great jockey and equally good broadcaster. RIP.”

@cpsouthon said, “RIP Jimmy Lindley, a stylish jockey who became an astute paddock commentator.”

Mr Lindley won races including the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes as well as three domestic Classics, according to Jokeypedia.

On the website it says, “Jimmy Lindley was one of the very best jockeys of the 1960s and early ‘70s.”

Jokeypedia said Mr Lindley became a BBC paddock commentator following his retirement from the sport.

BBC said he worked as a broadcaster for almost 30 years.

Racing commentator Darren Owen said on Twitter, “Sad to hear of the passing of Jimmy Lindley, he had tremendous knowledge, and with John Hanmer formed a great team with their paddock commentaries.

“He signed this 13 year old’s race card at Haydock in 1980.”

Sports psychologist Michael Caulfield MSc also said on Twitter, “Always remember Jimmy Lindley’s kindness when I joined PJA (Professional Jockeys Association). A lovely man, always immaculately dressed, never without a story, never without a bit of well timed advice, and a life truly lived, in an era when quality outpointed quantity. What a good life and a good man.”