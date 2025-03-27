Tributes paid to West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant who dedicated her life to serving the community

A West Sussex Deputy Lieutenant who dedicated her life to serving the community has passed away peacefully in St Barnabas House hospice after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

Lilian Holdsworth, 87, was a pillar of the community, serving as a magistrate in Worthing and championing a number of local groups and organisations.

She came from a humble background but performed for royalty as a teenager and went on to devote her life to the voluntary sector.

Daughter Kati Bushell said: "She was an astonishing lady who totally dedicated her life to delivering solutions to community problems."

Lilian Holdsworth, pictured on her 80th birthday, was a pillar of the community

Born in Montrose in 1937, Lilian moved to Leeds in 1943 and left school at 15 to pursue her dream of joining the world-famous John Tiller Girls precision dancers.

After moving to London, she took part in five Royal Command Variety Performances, toured with The Bluebell Girls in Europe, and had numerous TV appearances. In 1952, she left the theatre and moved into fashion, modelling and selling coats and jackets around London from a large black van.

In 1962, she met Bernard Phillips, marrying in 1964 and gaining a teenage son and daughter, Peter and Diane. They later had two daughters, Katriona and Sunara.

Lilian’s community work began at the Peckham Settlement in south-east London but expanded when the family moved to Ferring in 1974.

She worked at the Citizens Advice Bureau for 20 years, the last five as chair of the management committee. She also worked for the Worthing Area Guild for Voluntary Service, chairing the Daycare Committee and the Executive Board.

Lilian spearheaded a fundraising campaign for a retirement club in Ferring, raising £110,000 to build a self-contained clubroom. The club remains an integral part of Ferring life, and Lilian was its chair and chief executive for many years. She stepped down as chair in 2020, after marking the club's 40th anniversary, but remained life president.

She was also the founding secretary of Abbeyfield Ferring and established the Friends of Ferring in 1992 to support the lonely and less able in the village.

In the late 1970s, Lilian became involved with Ford Open Prison through the BBC’s Adult Literacy Scheme and later volunteered with the probation service and the Sussex Association for the Rehabilitation of Offenders.

In May 1979, Lilian was appointed to the Worthing bench and was later elected to represent all West Sussex Magistrates on the National Council of the Magistrates' Association.

She served as chair of the West Sussex Branch and as court chair in the criminal and family courts. In 1981, she joined the Worthing and District Health Authority and chaired the community panel. In 1982, she returned to Ford Prison as a member of the Board of Visitors and the local Parole Board review committee.

Lilian was appointed Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex in 1992, an honour she carried out with enthusiasm. She was an inaugural member of the Lord Lieutenant’s Volunteer Liaison Group, organising large community events.

Her DL colleague, Margaret Bamford, said: "Lilian was excellent at it; she was so persuasive. She made securing premium venues, such as Fontwell Racecourse, look simple… whatever was needed, if it would benefit the community, she’d go for it.”

Her wide-ranging contributions also included being a cirector of the Lionel House Trust for disadvantaged youngsters, trustee of the Inside Out Trust, and divisional president of the Worthing Combined Adult Division of the Order of St John.

She often volunteered as a first aider, donned the uniform and attended events. She was also a leading lady with Ferring Amateur Dramatic Society and the Ferring School ‘Queen of Jumble’.

In January 1996, Lilian’s beloved husband Bernard passed away. She later married Michael Holdsworth, who survives her, though he now has advanced Alzheimer’s. They enjoyed many years of exotic travels together.

Lilian was awarded an MBE in the 1997 New Year’s Honours for her contribution to the community of Ferring and West Sussex.

In 2001, she was appointed county chairman of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award scheme, a post she held for ten years. The highlight came when she attended Buckingham Palace to witness Her Majesty the Queen conferring a Royal Charter on the Award to mark its Golden Jubilee.

Lilian was most recently an active trustee of Glebelands Community Centre in Ferring.

Simon Fairfax Knight, a DL colleague, said: “Lilian was such a remarkable person—immaculate, energetic, and great fun. She gave so much of her time to others and leaves a huge hole in the lives of many.”

In her leisure time, Lilian enjoyed competitive croquet, was president of Littlehampton Croquet Club, loved swimming, walking, travelling, attending concerts, the theatre and spending time with her daughters, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was also an active member of St Andrew’s Church in Ferring.

Lilian passed away on March 18, after a long and courageous battle with cancer. Throughout her illness, she remained accepting and gracious.

Her final wish was to donate her body to medical science in the hope that future cancer patients might benefit from research into her treatment-resistant tumour.

Kati said that her last day was peaceful and happy, with family visits, sunshine and a manicure from her granddaughter. "Lilian was in good spirits, but ready to 'exit stage left'."

The family invites donations in her memory to St Barnabas Hospice at www.stbarnabas-hospice.org.uk/donate/give-in-memory

A memorial service and Celebration of Lilian’s Life will be held at St Andrew’s Church, Ferring, on Tuesday, April 29, which would have been her 88th birthday. Those wishing to attend can contact the family for details via email at [email protected].