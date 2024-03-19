Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Seaford Head School pupil Thomas Balkham passed away on Thursday, February 29, following an incident at Splash Point.

Seaford Head School headteacher Robert Ellis wrote a letter to parents and carers, saying: “Tom will be remembered fondly by his teachers for his infectious personality and his ability to master any work that was put in front of him.”

He said: “Tom was a popular boy who had a wide circle of friends and made the lives around him richer with his presence.”

Seaford Head School is allowing students to share their memories of Thomas Balkham in a memorial book at their Arundel Road site. Photo: Google Street View

Mr Ellis said Tom’s family had given their consent for students and staff to share their thoughts and feelings about Tom in a memorial book at the Arundel Road site. He said the memorial garden near the Student Services area would also be open at break and lunchtime so students could write a note or memory. He said these books would then be handed to Tom’s family.

Mr Ellis added that the school would organise a memorial football match between Year 8s and 9s in honour of Tom with his family’s blessing. He described Tom as ‘a lynchpin of the school football team who never missed a game and wore the number 6 shirt with immense pride’.

Mr Ellis said Tom would remain ‘a significant presence in our school community’, saying: “We will continue to do all we can to continue to honour and celebrate the life of a much-loved young man.”

He added: “It has been an extremely sad time but I am very proud of the way students and staff are supporting each other through this period.”

Seaford Town Football Club announced on Facebook that both teams playing on March 9 observed a minute silence ahead of their game at The Crouch in respect of Tom.

A page at GoFundMe has also been set up in Tom’s memory by Lexi Terry at www.gofundme.com/f/ag88hd-tom and has already raised more than £11,555 of its £1,000 goal.

Lexi said: “On the 29th of February we all lost a true friend, brother, son and more.” She called Tom ‘the most kind and caring person’, adding that the GoFundMe page is raising money for ‘the desired charities and emergency services wished for by Tom's family’.

One of the donors Lisa Hayward said: “We are incredibly saddened to hear about Tom's passing. Our thoughts are with Tom’s family.”

Donor Joshua Pook said: “We all miss him dearly.”

Donor Toni Lee said: “Sending you so much love and strength at this difficult time. Our hearts and thoughts are with you.”

Sussex Police announced earlier this month that a 14-year-old boy had been found dead at the foot of the cliffs at Splash Point, near Seaford Head, on Thursday, February 29. Police said emergency services responded to the incident just before 10pm.