Tributes to businessman whose family founded chain of Horsham shops

Tributes are being paid to a leading businessman whose family have run a chain of shops in and around Horsham for more than 70 years.

Peter Malcolm Shelley, who died at Worthing Hospital last month, aged 78, played a major role in the Southwater community and was a well-respected sub-postmaster and proprietor there for many years before retiring in 2007.

He and the Shelley family have owned several shops in Horsham since the 1950s. Most recently Peter managed the precinct of shops and flats at North Heath Lane, which the family still owns.

In fact, it was Peter who designed the shopping precinct, along with a number of other local buildings. As well as having an astute business mind, Peter had a huge interest in building and design all his life.

Born in Hove on October 12 1946, Peter went to St Leonard’s Primary School and Forest Boys School in Horsham. On leaving he acquired his building design skills after completing a carpentry apprenticeship with Y J Lovells in Horsham.

He later joined Croudace Homes as a site manager and worked on many other design projects alongside his day job – including building two family bungalows in Kithurst Lane, Storrington.

The family’s business all began when Peter – who has two brothers, Phillip and Tim – and their parents Norman and Audrey Shelley took over a newsagents’ shop in Warnham in the 1950s.

They acquired the grocery shop next door a few years later. Norman was an agent for the Evening News and Peter helped with the van newspaper delivery to Horsham and the surrounding areas.

Norman then opened a shop in Broadbridge Heath – which was managed by Peter’s brother Tim – and a newsagents in Rudgwick, a sweet shop in Billingshurst and a bakery in Queen Street, Horsham.

Peter designed his parents’ home – Ridge House in Byfleets Lane, Warnham – which was later sold in the 1970s to buy the land at North Heath Lane where their newsagents opened in 1979. It was later managed by Peter’s brother Phillip, culminating in Shelley’s Budgens which is now run by Phillip’s son Christopher.

Peter designed the plans for the entire North Heath precinct and it was built by John Knight, a local builder from Coolham. Peter also designed the second block of the precinct which was built on Coltsfoot Drive in the early 1980s.

Peter and his first wife Linda and their four children – Andrew, Mandy, Lyndsey and Kieran – moved from the second bungalow he built in Storrington to Horsham in the summer of 1982 to take over the Post Office and newsagents at Southwater.

He later purchased the units next door to create a larger premises for the Post Office and created an award-winning convenience store called Mace Line Convenience Express – later changing the name to ‘Shelley’s’ since that’s what customers always called it.

Peter also took on Shepps next to Horsham Station for a while which he turned into a newsagents and small convenience store. All four children helped in the shops from a young age – “a good work ethic,” say his family.

Peter and his second wife Sarah, whom he married in 1998, lived in Southwater, Ashington, the Isle of Wight and later settled in Rustington, making many great friends along the way.

Peter passed away peacefully on Saturday August 23 in Worthing Hospital surrounded by his family. He leaves his beloved wife Sarah, his children Andrew, Mandy, Lyndsey and Kieran, stepchildren Suzie and Nicci and grandchildren Billy, Sam, George, Daniel and Emily.

A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Friday October 10 at Arun Crematorium, Grevatt’s Lane, Yapton, Arundel, BN18 0LW.

Family flowers only – donations are invited to RNIB.