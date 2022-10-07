Tributes to former Billingshurst school head and prominent local figure

Geoff’s death at the age of 92 follows that of his wife Gilly who died earlier this year and his son Richard who died in 2020.

Geoff, a former local councillor, bee-keeping expert and author, was headteacher at The Weald school in Billingshurst for 17 years before retiring in 1991.

On his appointment as head in 1974, Geoff, an active member of STOPP – Society of Teachers Opposed to Physical Punishment – banned the use of corporal punishment.

Born in Norfolk, Geoff was the only child of farm manager Frank and his wife Queenie.

As a schoolboy Geoff proved an exceptional pupil and won a scholarship to Skinners School in Tunbridge Wells before going on to Sudbury Grammar and gaining a place at Goldsmiths to study English.

National Service delayed his start at university when he was posted to Catterick where he oversaw the provision of supplies to Army regiments.

After gaining his degree,Geoff stayed at Goldsmiths to study to become a teacher before taking up a post at a comprehensive school in Lewisham.

In later years, Geoff recalled the passion he and fellow teachers felt, meeting voluntarily after school to discuss educational techniques.

Geoff went on to teach at other schools in London before spending a year in 1965 teaching in Fargo, South Dakota, as part of a teacher exchange programme. He remained in contact with friends there for the rest of his life.

He returned to South London and took on the headship at Roger Manwood school in Lewisham before moving to Sussex on his appointment as headmaster at The Weald.

Throughout his career Geoff was an active union member, first of the NUT and subsequently the NAHT, and spoke at national conferences on educational matters. He also cultivated many other interests. He was a founding member of the Wisborough Green Beekeepers’ Association. As a keen beekeeper, he was also a collector of beekeeping books with a nationally significant collection.

This interest led him to write a number of books on beekeeping. He also provided a wasp and bee removal service to the local community.

He was a member of the West Chiltington Golf Club, including a spell as Seniors’ Captain. He was also a member of Billingshurst Rotary Club and became active in local politics for the Liberal Democrats.

He was elected as a West Sussex County Councillor in 1993 and as a Horsham District Councillor in 1995, being re-elected in 1999 and 2002.

He was a member of a number of committees and helped to shape the development of swimming pools at Steyning, Billingshurst and Horsham. Fellow councillors described Geoff as helpful, impartial, and sensible – ‘a voice worth listening to.’

Geoff and Gilly loved to travel to, among other places, China and Russia. These trips were made as part of large parties containing many former colleagues from The Weald.

In his later years, Geoff spent time gardening and writing. Several of his books on the history of Billingshurst proved popular.

Geoff is survived by his daughter Sarah and stepdaughters Lucy and Katy.