Tributes to 'popular' and 'caring' former Hailsham councillor

Tributes have been paid to a former Hailsham councillor who tragically died recently due to ill health.

Frank Berry was elected onto the town council in May 2015, for a four-year term.

Frank Berry. Picture: Hailsham Town Council

Representing Hailsham Central and North ward, he served on various committees, including the town council's finance, policy, resources and staffing and neighbourhood planning committees, the latter of which he remained a laymember once his term of office ended in May this year.

He was also vice-chairman of the Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch for a number of years and gave up his time to volunteer and help with many tasks of benefit to the local community.

Town mayor councillor Paul Holbrook said: "Frank was a popular and well-respected town councillor, having served the community for four years and caring passionately about Hailsham and its residents. We are all greatly upset by the news that our friend has passed away.

“I know I speak for all my colleagues at the town council, as well as the wider community, when I say that Frank will be sorely missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.”

Town clerk John Harrison added: “I can only add to the many wonderful messages which have already circulated about councillor Berry - this is such a huge loss for everyone who knew him.”

“As a local councillor, he worked tirelessly on behalf of the community that he was proud to represent and contributed significantly to the various council committees on which he served during his term in office.”