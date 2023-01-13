Tributes have been paid to a key figure in amateur boxing.

Mick Turner died aged 78 following a two-year battle with cancer.

His daughter, Sue, said: “Live life today and tomorrow's a bonus, I can hear him say. That was his favourite saying. My dad dedicated his life to amateur boxing for as long as I can remember. He had such dedication for his boys. I am sure he will also be remembered for being stubborn and would definitely take no nonsense. Dad was a true character and will be sadly missed."

Paying tribute to him, Richard Burley, said: “Mick Turner is best known as the driving force behind Tackleway Amateur Boxing Club, Hastings Old Town 1972 to 1992.

Mick Turner pictured in 1983 with Matthew Stevens and Gary Lawrence, who both made advanced progress in the National Schoolboys Championships

“Mick was a light-heavyweight amateur boxer who progressed into coaching at the West Hill Boxing Club. In 1972 he formed the Boxing Section at the Tackleway Junior Club, which proved to be highly popular.

"In 1976 Mick passed the demanding ABA Coaching qualification and quickly became a highly-regarded figure in the South East boxing community. His boxers were always fit and had good boxing technique. Mick was later to be asked to coach other coaches at England level, but Mick wanted to stay at the grassroots with his club and his boys.

“Many, many boys came through the doors of the Tackleway club and Mick changed the lives for the better for many of those young boxers. He was also a fervent supporter of the Hastings ex-Boxers’ Association in later years.”

Mick’s funeral is at Hastings Crematorium on January 27 at 9.30am.

Mick Turner in recent years