Tricks and treats galore as Halloween comes to Chichester Canal

There were tricks and treats galore on Chichester canal this Halloween as three packed cruises took to the water for an evening of enchanted family fun.

With creepy cobwebs, mysterious potions, and a charming cohort of ghosts, spiders and pumpkins aboard each vessel, the trips were the perfect opportunity to soak up the ambience of the city’s historic canal.

The trips, which took place on October 31 and were organised by the Chichester Ship Canal Trust, came after a free Halloween Fun Day on October 28, which took place at the Canal Heritage Centre. More than 170 children visited to make their own spooky masks, decorated stones and take part in all sorts of Halloween games.

"The Chichester Ship Canal Trust is a registered charity and run by our fantastic volunteers throughout the year. After a break for cruises in November, the Christmas Lights will be switched on Sunday 1 st December. Please pop down and see the switch on. This is followed by our fantastic Christmas Boat trips throughout December which are selling out fast. Bookings available through the Box Office and Canal website."

Photo: David Richardson

And, with Christmas just around the corner, there’s still plenty of fun to come, with festive kids and adult boat trips set to take place from December 1 all the way up to Christmas Eve.

To find out more about the Trust, volunteer and book events, visit https://chichestercanal.org.uk/.