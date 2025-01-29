Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Three men who were arrested at a demonstration outside a company’s offices in St Leonards last year have walked free from court.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) confirmed that Laurence Holden, 72, of Burwash, Clement McCulloch, 33, of Hastings, and Thomas Delves, 25, of Hastings, were found not guilty of aggravated trespass.

The charges related to a demonstration by Hastings & District Palestine Solidarity Campaign (HDPSC) that was held outside General Dynamics’ Sidney Little Road factory on February 29 last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defence company. Its website says it specialises in products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions.

Members of Hastings and District Palestine Solidarity Campaign outside Brighton Magistrates' Court on January 22, 2025. Picture: Katy Weitz

At the demonstration, protesters held placards, sung songs calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, and handed out leaflets.

Mr Holden, Mr McCullough and Mr Delves first appeared at Hastings Magistrates’ Court on April 3, 2024 and all entered not guilty pleas to the charge of aggravated trespass, a spokesperson for the CPS said.

The trial was then adjourned until last Wednesday (January 22) at Brighton Magistrates’ Court, where the trio, referred to as the Hastings Three by the Hastings and District Palestine Solidarity Campaign, were found not guilty of the charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katy Colley, chair of the Hastings and District Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which organised the protest, said: “This is a total vindication of the Hastings Three.

“It was outrageous that our friends were put through this ordeal for nearly a year, dragged through a criminal court case at a huge cost to the taxpayer.

“Our friends are heroes. They did what they could to prevent the senseless slaughter of thousands of innocent Palestinians. This whole case should never have happened.”