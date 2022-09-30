Trio play 100 holes of golf in a single day to raise money for Horsham school

Teeing off at 4.30am Thursday were Iain McKay (Club Captain), Alan Greig (Vice Captain) and Steve Grouwstra (Director of Golf). They finally finished their round of golf at 8pm to a round of applause and a standing ovation from the crowd that had gathered to cheer them in. The challenge was in aid of the Captain’s Charity, the QEII Silver Jubilee special needs school in Horsham .

Speaking about the day Iain said: “I think this will really hurt tomorrow, but what a fantastic day. The support at the club has been amazing for my charity this year. We're only half way through the golfing year and with today's event already raising over £1,000 it means that we've already hit the full year target. At the start of the year we spoke to the school and asked them what they really needed and they identified some sensory learning equipment that they had hoped to purchase for £7,500. I'm so happy that this equipment can now be bought, but we'll need to see what else the school needs as we have another 6 months of fundraising for them to do!"