BREAKING
'Oily Money Out': Greta Thunberg joins protesters in central London
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest
Five-year-old boy bitten by three German Shepherd dogs
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
UK inflation remains stagnant at 6.7% despite hopes for another dip
‘Nasty’ Tamworth by-election candidate posted ‘disgusting’ diagram

Trio to run Beachy Head Marathon in aid of Eastbourne charity

Three friends are set to take part in the Beachy Head Marathon in aid of a charity from Eastbourne.
By Sam Pole
Published 18th Oct 2023, 14:04 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 14:05 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Jackie Turner alongside her friends, Caroline and Rhianne are taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon to help raise money for the Chaseley Trust.

Caring for people with severe physical disabilities with residential, respite, day care and therapy with disabilities, The Chaseley Trust is a charity based in Eastbourne.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jackie said: “For us, running is an outlet to reduce stress in our lives, as well as boosting those feel good happy endorphins.

Most Popular
Jackie Turner alongside her friends, Caroline and Rhianne are taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon to help raise money for the Chaseley Trust. Picture: Chaseley TrustJackie Turner alongside her friends, Caroline and Rhianne are taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon to help raise money for the Chaseley Trust. Picture: Chaseley Trust
Jackie Turner alongside her friends, Caroline and Rhianne are taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon to help raise money for the Chaseley Trust. Picture: Chaseley Trust

"So, that's why we want to raise money for Chaseley's wellbeing department, because everyone deserves to live as rich and fulfilling of a life as possible. Jackie, who works at the charity, knows first hand the difference it makes and your kind donations will go directly to provide fun activities and trips for the residents.

“So even though we'll find the 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the South Downs National Park route a challenge, it's nothing compared to the difficulties the residents and their families face on a daily basis.

“We really appreciate your support, no matter how large or small.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Beachy Head Marathon is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK. Formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, it is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

The marathon will begin at 8.30am on Saturday, October 21 and start and finish from the seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.