Trio to run Beachy Head Marathon in aid of Eastbourne charity
Jackie Turner alongside her friends, Caroline and Rhianne are taking part in the Beachy Head Marathon to help raise money for the Chaseley Trust.
Caring for people with severe physical disabilities with residential, respite, day care and therapy with disabilities, The Chaseley Trust is a charity based in Eastbourne.
Jackie said: “For us, running is an outlet to reduce stress in our lives, as well as boosting those feel good happy endorphins.
"So, that's why we want to raise money for Chaseley's wellbeing department, because everyone deserves to live as rich and fulfilling of a life as possible. Jackie, who works at the charity, knows first hand the difference it makes and your kind donations will go directly to provide fun activities and trips for the residents.
“So even though we'll find the 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the South Downs National Park route a challenge, it's nothing compared to the difficulties the residents and their families face on a daily basis.
“We really appreciate your support, no matter how large or small.”
The Beachy Head Marathon is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK. Formerly known as the Seven Sisters Marathon, it is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.
The marathon will begin at 8.30am on Saturday, October 21 and start and finish from the seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.