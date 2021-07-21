Tripadvisor names two East Sussex restaurants among UK’s top 10 places for brunch

A vegetarian option at Jo & Co Restaurants, on Church Road, in Hove

The travel review platform has today (Wednesday, July 21) announced the winners of its 2021 Travellers’ Choice Best of the Best Restaurants Awards.

In the best brunch spots sub-category Jo & Co Restaurants in Hove took third place in the UK, while The Fig in Rye came eighth.

London’s Scarlett Green, in Soho, topped the UK section and also came first in the global list.

Inside Jo & Co Restaurants in Hove

Best brunch spots was one of five new sub-categories added to the 2021 awards, with fine dining restaurant and everyday eats also joined by hottest new restaurants, date night, best vegan spots and picture-perfect restaurants.

Commenting on the awards, general manager of hospitality solutions at Tripadvisor Martin Verdon-Roe said: “It’s no secret that the restaurant industry has taken a hit over the past year or so, but the good news is that would-be diners all over the world are hungrier than ever to dine out again.

“There is so much good out there to explore this summer and beyond and no matter what you’re craving, the Best of the Best Restaurants Awards is on hand to serve as a menu of options to satisfy your appetite.”

The winners were calculated based on the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings from January 1, 2020 to April 30, 2021 specific to each category along with additional eligibility criteria.

Food at The Fig in Rye