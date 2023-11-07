Triple nomination for care home workers in Chichester

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Marriott House and Lodge Care Home in Chichester are ecstatic because three of their hard-working colleagues have reached the final of the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards 2023.

Over 85% of the social care workforce is female.

Many of these hard working, dedicated and talented women juggle the challenges of family life with their career. The purpose of the Women Achieving Greatness in Social Care Awards is to highlight and celebrate the incredible achievements of female leaders in all roles and from all corners of the sector, and create a platform to support rising stars and future leaders.

The winners will be announced at a Gala Awards ceremony on 21st November at the London Marriott Grosvenor Square hotel.

Natasha Lazovic

Charlotte Boyes has been with Barchester Healthcare for 23 years, originally joining as a general assistant, Charlotte worked her way up to South Divisional PA, an imperative ‘behind the scenes’ role.

Charlotte has exceptional organisational skills, juggling the busy commercial lives of five Regional Directors along with providing support to the Managing Director, and assisting the teams of over 80 care homes.

Forever the sounding board, counsellor, travel agent, Charlotte makes an outstanding contribution to ensuring the cogs of the business keep on turning.

She is shortlisted in the Communications Guru category.

Angela Brand

Natasha Lazovic came to the UK in 1994 from Serbia and commenced her training as a nurse.

Extremely caring by nature, Natasha has had an amazing career, with dedication and determination she has progressed from a registered nurse to Managing Director for the South division, working in a variety of care settings, both in the NHS and private sector, with London being a main base.

Natasha joined Barchester in 2014 as Regional Director leading 10 homes, which then doubled to 20 as Senior Regional Director, and as Managing Director now oversees more than 80 care homes in the South Division.

Handling an extremely challenging role, Natasha leads her teams with a calm can-do attitude, she has been shortlisted in the Businesswoman of the Year category in recognition of her phenomenal success in leading her division.

Charlotte Boyes

Originally from Edinburgh, Angela Brand now lives in the Scottish Highlands, she joined Barchester Healthcare as HR Business Partner in April 2020.

Angela specialises in Learning & Development but her real passion is for people so she relishes her HRBP role because it means she can be involved in every aspect of her colleagues’ careers.

She loves to see people flourish and exceed their potential and is passionate about her role. She has been shortlisted in the Equality & Diversity Champion category.

Barchester’s CEO, Dr Pete Calveley, comments: “I am very proud of all the shortlisted nominees, all are incredibly hard-working and dedicated colleagues who excel in their field. We have an exceptionally talented workforce at Barchester and in my book, they all deserve to win.”