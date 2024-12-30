Triple triumph as Worthing author reflects on success of street names history books

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Worthing author has reflected on the sell-out success of a fundraising idea she came up with two years ago to celebrate the town's heritage and support the people who seek to protect it.

Wendy Greene has produced three books about the origins of Worthing street names, working with her daughter Chrissie to research the town centre and surrounding villages in the borough.

It all started on December 29, 2022, a few months after the Denton Lounge was renamed the Pavilion Atrium, removing a vital link to an historic figure who loved Worthing so much, he left the bulk of his vast fortune to the town.

Fired up by the loss of the name, and therefore its significance, Wendy and Chrissie arranged a meeting with Susan Belton, chair of The Worthing Society.

Author Wendy Greene holding up What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part Two, completing the trilogy with What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing, published in the autumn of 2023, and What's in a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part One, published in July 2024

Wendy explained: "Two years ago, my daughter Chrissie and I met up for coffee with Sue. We were discussing the idea of producing a book of Worthing street names and their origins and giving the profits to the society.

"Chrissie and I wanted to preserve the town’s heritage. Over the next few months, I typed up all the information I had about some of the better-known Worthing people after whom streets are named – Cortis, Selden, Loder and a few more. I also included Denton, one of the initial inspirations for the book when his name was removed from the Denton Lounge.

"We pulled together our many books by local historians and jotted down page numbers. Then in the summer of 2023, we decided we had to get on and write the rest of the book, with the Christmas market in mind. The first batch of What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing arrived in the autumn and we sold 90 in five weeks. We gave The Worthing Society £290 at the end of last year.

"We covered only the town centre, having found there was far too much for one book, which would be very expensive to produce and would take a long time. We ordered a further 100 copies of the first book – all of which are now sold or reserved for people who will collect them in January.

"Somehow, our research on Richard Cobden (1804-1865) was not included in the book. Nobody’s perfect, so for Cobden Road residents, he was an English Radical and Liberal politician, manufacturer, campaigner for free trade and a founder of the Anti-Corn Law League. He was born near Midhurst. See Wikipedia for much more."

Wendy and Chrissie felt they needed two more books to cover Worthing’s villages. They set about deciding how this could be divided and came up with an east-west split, with What's in a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part One being published in July 2024.

The first run of this book, covering Salvington, Durrington, Goring, Tarring and West Worthing, sold out quickly. Wendy still had requests coming in, so she ordered a further run as she embarked on Part Two, covering Findon Valley to East Worthing, including Offington, Charmandean and Broadwater.

This third and final book, What's In a Name? The Streets of Worthing Villages Part Two, came out in November and Wendy says it has been selling well.

She added: "Having covered all print and design costs for all three books, I will be presenting The Worthing Society with a cheque at their next meeting. If all books in stock are sold, there will be a further sum to follow."

The first book is totally sold out but the second two books are now on sale at Goring Road Carpets, in Goring Road, priced £7 each.

Wendy said: "We are grateful to showroom manager Dave Thornes and the team for allowing us to do this, without them taking commission. We would also like to thank Gigglewick Gallery in The Royal Arcade, who sold the first book for us. Other outlets wanted to take up to half the cover price, which meant leaving nothing for the society after costs."

Wendy will also continue to have copies at The Ardington Hotel on Fridays, 10.30am to midday. Email [email protected] to confirm collection.

Wendy said: "Grateful thanks to Simon Margaroli for allowing this, and also for our launch events with those delicious scones. Finally, thanks to Elaine Hammond of the Worthing Herald, whose features about the books prove people do still read actual newspapers as well as web pages, each editorial bringing forth a surge in sales.

"Now I can concentrate on the other books I write – also available from Goring Road Carpets."