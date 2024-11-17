This exclusive festive range of products is designed to elevate your holiday celebrations, offering a true taste of Italian decadence and sophistication, perfect for adding a touch of elegance and richness to your festive gatherings.

Carluccio’s Christmas range continues to celebrate the best of Italian artisanal craftsmanship, bringing a taste of Italy straight to your holiday table. Whether you are looking for a festive treat for yourself or the perfect gift for loved ones, this collection has something for everyone.

I was sent one of the signature panettones to try – the Panettone al Cioccolato (£27.95) which brings rich dark and milk chocolate into the mix. It still had a really fruity smell and taste, but the addition of rich chocolate made it even more perfect. I loved having a little slice with my coffee or with a cup of tea in the afternoon! And if you don’t need the large version, it comes in a miniature as the Panettone Piccolo al Cioccolato (£4.95), which would make for the perfect stocking filler or tree ornament, complete with a festive hook!

We also got to sample the the iconic Pandoro (£21.95), a star-shaped, buttery sponge cake with a golden hue, thanks to the rich butter and eggs in the recipe. Baked in traditional moulds, this classic cake comes with a dusting of icing sugar to sprinkle on top. It’s a real show piece, and would look great on any Christmas table.

Fans of indulgence will adore the Baci al Rhum (£8.95), a decadent cocoa and hazelnut biscuit sandwiched with dark chocolate and rum filling, lovingly handcrafted near Alba, Piemonte. These bitesize filled biscuits are rich, dark and have a real boozy kick. They feel like such a decadent treat, and would be great to share when people pop round for a festive gathering or would make the perfect Christmas gift.

There are so many more products in the Carluccio’s Christmas range. For more information, see the website.

Also, here in Sussex we’re lucky enough to have a Carluccio’s restaurant in Chichester. You can book here.

1 . Carluccio's : Carluccio's Carluccio's has a great range of Christmas products Photo: contrib

2 . Carluccio's : Carluccio's Carluccio's has a great range of Christmas products Photo: contrib

3 . Carluccio's : Carluccio's Carluccio's has a great range of Christmas products Photo: contrib