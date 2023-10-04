Trying spooky Halloween treats from Piglet's Pantry in Worthing – here's what we thought

Delivering handmade bakery delights to doorsteps across the UK, food producer Piglet’s Pantry is based right here in Worthing.

Also known for its award-winning savoury and sweet products sold at sports grounds and stores across the country, Piglet’s Pantry has a range of Halloween-themed goodies on sale now.

The firm, based in Decoy Road, in East Worthing, was kind enough to send me some to try, including a Halloween Cookie Sandwich Box (£15 for four cookie sandwiches) and a Halloween Cupcake Selection Box (£21 for six cupcakes).

The delivery process was smooth, and the treats were still perfect when they arrived in a box filled with dry ice to keep them fresh and cool.

And not only did they look good, but they tasted great, too. They also really got me into the spirit of the spooky season.

The cookie sandwich features two chocolate cookies sandwiched with rich orange ganache. It's a decent-sized treat, but it tasted so good I polished it off in one sitting!

Children will adore the cupcakes, of which you get two each of the orange ghost, purple cat and black eyeball designs. There’s a good ratio of buttercream to chocolate cake, and the whole thing is really moist.

We also got to try the New Letterbox Brownies (£15 for six brownies and blondies). It features two each of the salted caramel pretzel brownies, the passion fruit brownies and the raspberry ripple blondies varieties.

It’s hard to pick a favourite, each was totally delicious, but if I had to, I’d say the passion fruit brownie took the top spot for me. I loved how the zingy passion fruit came through first, and then left me with the taste of bitter, dark chocolate afterwards. All of them were really gooey, and lasted well for a few days after delivery.

Piglet’s Pantry also has a new range of Freak Shakes and Cupcakes, as well as Berry Chocolate Bar and Chocolate Raspberry Cupcakes.

Information about all the products and services Piglet’s Pantry offers can be found on its website.

1 . Piglet's Pantry at Halloween Halloween Cookie Sandwiches. Picture: Piglet's Pantry Photo: Piglet's Pantry

2 . Piglet's Pantry at Halloween Halloween Selection Cupcakes. Picture: Piglet's Pantry Photo: Piglet's Pantry

3 . Piglet's Pantry at Halloween New Letterbox Brownies. Picture: Piglet's Pantry Photo: Piglet's Pantry

4 . Piglet's Pantry at Halloween Freak Shake Blondie. Picture: Piglet's Pantry Photo: Piglet's Pantry