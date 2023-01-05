Just before Christmas, my family and I were lucky enough to be invited to experience a whole day of Christmas fun.

Katherine had a fantastic time at the Tulleys Christmas Experience

The Tulleys Christmas Experience, held at Tulleys Farm in Crawley, is literally a venue filled with Christmas activities for the whole family – as well as a chance to take a sleigh ride to meet Father Christmas.

From gingerbread decorating, to the Elf Academy, to making reindeer food, we spent more than six hours immersed in a festive wonderland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

My children marvelled at the 3D cinema experience where we saw how the elves make the toys and we cheered for the amazing performers in the Christmas circus.

Katherine had a fantastic time at the Tulleys Christmas Experience

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all laughed at the Cinderelfa show, and it was so sweet seeing both children write their letters to Santa at The Post House (although I could have done without finding out they’d changed their minds on what they'd like from Santa sooner than December 22!).

The Elves’ Secret Forest was lovely, as with the special glasses all the lights on the dozens and dozens of Christmas trees turned to snowmen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, I think the highlight of both children’s day was taking a sleigh (tractor) ride to Santa’s house, where he told them a story and took pictures with them.

He gave each child a special star, which they were able to take to his toyshop and collect a gift, or make their own stuffed teddy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Katherine had a fantastic time at the Tulleys Christmas Experience

Fluffy the dinosaur and Deery the reindeer are now much-loved members of our family, with teddy birth certificates to boot, too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It might have rained all day while we were there, but it was still a really magical, super Christmassy day.

Both children, aged eight and four, really enjoyed all the activities. It might not be the cheapest way to meet Santa in Sussex, but there really was enough to fill a whole day out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

We’d love to do it again later this year! If you would like to book for 2023, too, you can already do on the Tulleys Christmas website: https://www.tulleyschristmas.co.uk/