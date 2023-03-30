Edit Account-Sign Out
Turkey earthquake: Eastbourne school girl raises money due to family connection

A 10-year-old girl from Eastbourne has raised money to help people in Turkey following the earthquake disaster.

By India Wentworth
Published 21st Mar 2023, 16:16 BST
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 09:24 BST

On February 6 an earthquake hit Turkey and Syria. In Turkey, nearly 46,000 people have died and more than 6,000 have died in Syria.

Ayse Hallumoglu, Year 5 student at Stone Cross School, wanted to do something to help because the area that was hit is where her dad, Mehmet Hallumoglu, is from. Although the family is living in the Langney area, they still have loved ones out there that have lost their homes due to the disaster.

Mum Lauren Hallumoglu said: “She was really upset and wanted to do something. Our family is okay thankfully.”

Lauren and Ayse went to the Dem Shish fundraiser and off the back of that, Ayse wanted to fundraise for the DEC appeal. Lauren said: “She went through her wardrobe as soon as she got home, she wanted to send clothes over there for people. Once she puts her mind to something she won’t stop.”

Ayse held a bake sale at school yesterday (Wednesday, March 29). She organised the whole thing, created posters for it, and spoke in assembly too. Speaking before, Lauren said: “Loads of people are getting involved. Everyday she’s been asking teachers what she can be doing. I’m so proud of her.”

Thea Thain, Ayse's teacher, said: “Ayse is a kind and conscientious young girl who loves to help others and this is clear from the passion that she has shown towards raising funds to support those in Turkey who have lost so much. We are incredibly proud of her!”

More than £300 was raised.

Headteacher Emma Clements said: “I am incredibly proud of Ayse being so passionate and driven to make a difference and help others.”

Ms Thain said: “It was amazing to see our Stone Cross Community come together to support Ayse with her fundraising!”

