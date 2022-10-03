Turn again Whittington - the year EastEnders and The Bill star headlined Horsham's panto
Panto season is one of the highlights of any theatre calendar and 2007 in Horsham was no exception.
Ahead of the Capitol Theatre’s winter 2007 run, three of the stars of the upcoming Dick Whittington production held a photo shoot, in the first week of October – exactly 15 years ago.
Headlining that year was Todd Carty, playing the part of King Rat, famous for roles in Grange Hill, EastEnders and The Bill as well as his memorable spell on Dancing on Ice.
He has been a regular on the panto circuit since the mid 2000s.
Carty is pictured with co-stars Laura Evans (The Basil Brush Show) as The Spirit of the Bells and Tiffany Graves as Dick.
The poster lists Nicholas Pound as Alderman Fitzwarren and Tom Lowe as Sarah the Cook.
The panto was written and directed by Michael Gattrell.
Do you remember seeing the panto in 2007 at the Capitol? Let us know!