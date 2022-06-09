Turner’s Hill resident wins Man of the Year Award at Copthrone’s Slimming World group

Father-of-two Patrick McHale feels like a brand new man, with bags more energy, a new attitude and keen for life after losing the weight.

Patrick, 45, contributed to the group’s ‘Annual Cancer Research Clothes Throw’, donating bags full of clothes he’s slimmed out of and confidently knows he won't be needing anymore.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a moment in November after seeing some photos of himself, and coupled with a poignant conversation with his wife about health that Patrick knew he had to make some changes.

Patrick after achieving his ideal weight

With the support of wife Kirsten he started to look around at various weight loss options and concluded that Slimming World would suit him best as it was all about normal foods, based on healthy eating principles, with no hunger and no restrictions.

Patrick said: “I really can’t believe it! I thought it was going to be a long process.

“I love cooking and the meals are so lovely that I have no thoughts of going back to eating junk.”

His new ‘love life’ attitude has taken him to the gym, a place he thought he’d never love. He is now building a running regime, which he finds unbelievable too.

Patrick before the weight loss

In his first week Patrick lost 11lb, and got his one stone award on week two.

Patrick continues: “I have been larger than I should have been for a long time, but whats most upsetting are the lies we tell ourselves. Looking back I have failed to be honest with myself, choosing excuses over rational thought. Always choosing to buy the next size up, instead of making a change.

“I can’t tell you the amount of items the washing machine has been blamed for shrinking clothes or blaming the fact i was sweating because it was too hot when in reality it was only March.

“ I was always making fat jokes before others could at my expense or finding excuses not to do stuff around the house due to joint pain or numb limbs.