Tv Director Ollie Parsons runs for local charity Martha Trust in his first ever half marathon!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Oliie has written for and directed the creme de la creme of the comedy world, creating work for the BBC,HBO & FX.
Performers he has worked with include Martin Freeman, Hugh Laurie, Daisy Haggard, Sally Phillips, Guz Khan,Reebcca Front, Miranda Hart, David Hasselhoff and many more.
Other notable names in his commercials and TV work include Sir Chris Hoy, R2-D2, C-3PO, Lewis Hamilton, Comic Relief, Children in Need, Old El Paso and Specsavers. Ollie has recently finished directing the final seasons of the FX Show Breeders.
Ollie says: " I have been totally inspired and moved by the amazing work that Martha Trust does in enriching the lives of those with profound physical and learning disabilities. The residents and staff are such an amazing bunch and quite frankly, it's an absolute flippin’ honour to be involved with and raise funds for them. May the incredible work they do and the lives they change continue to flourish"
Martha Trust has a home along The Ridge in Hastings where young people and adults with prfound disabilities live. They offer residential care in a bright, modern, safe and stimulating environment.
Although the residents receive basic core care funding, the charity must fundraise for all the extras such as hydrotherapy, sensory technologies, education, day trips out , educations and to keep Martha operating and maintained.
Fundraising and Events Officer Kerry Banks BEM says: " We were delighted to welcome Ollie & his wife Chloe to Mary House so they could meet our residents and staff plus see first hand how important the fundraising is to our little charity. On behalf of us all at Martha, we wish Ollie lots of luck with his challenge, especially on those hills in Hastings!"
If you would like to Sponsor Ollie, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/page/ollie-parsons-1707231296975
If you would like to Run for Martha in the 40th Hastings half marathon, please visit https://www.hastings-half.co.uk/ to sign up and then contact the Martha Trust team at fundraising@marthatrust.org.uk