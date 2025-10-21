TV Gladiator 'Steel' to stage fitness workshop at West Sussex school

Fitness model and TV Gladiator Steel – dubbed the fittest man in the UK – is to pay a visit to a West Sussex school next month.

‘Steel’ – otherwise known as CrossFit athlete Zack Edward George – will be running a three hour ‘Zacktive Workshop’ for pupils at St Peter’s Primary School in Cowfold on November 19.

A school spokesperson said: “The workshop will have a particular focus on exercise, healthy diet and positive mindset. This will be a very special experience which will be both educational and inspirational for our pupils.”

In 2020, Zack won the UK CrossFit Open and was dubbed the ‘fittest man in the United Kingdom.’