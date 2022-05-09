TV Grace actor returns in role close to his Horsham roots

James D’Arcy - who was educated at Christ’s Hospital School near Horsham - starred in the latest Grace episode screened yesterday.

In the episode - Dead Man’s Footsteps - James played an arrogant Met detective intent on bringing Roy Grace down.

It was the penultimate episode of Russell Lewis’ ITV adaptation of acclaimed author Peter James’s multi-million selling crime novels.

Actor James D'Arcy. Photo: Getty Images 775000039

James D’Arcy was a pupil at Christ’s Hospital before leaving in 1991. He spent a year in Australia and then went on to study at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art.

In other roles, he is known for his part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe television series Agent Carter and the 2019 film Avengers: Endgame.

He also starred as a murder suspect in the second season of the ITV series Broadchurch and co-starred in Christopher Nolan’s war movie Dunkirk.

He is also known for his role as Thomas Anson in Homeland, and Duncan in Secret Diary of a Call Girl.