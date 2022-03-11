TV interference may occur in Midhurst as mobile networks upgraded

The networks are currently being improved, trying to boost speed, performance and coverage.

However, due to the nature of the works there is a small chance these upgrades may cause interference to TV received through an aerial such as Freeview, BT, TalkTalk and YouView.

Symptoms could include intermittent sound, blocky images or loss of TV signal.

Free to view television viewers in Midhurst, will however be able to receive support if interference occurs from independent company Restore TV which aims to provide television owners the means to watch their TV whilst the work takes place.

Ben Roome, CEO of Restore TV, said: “We know just how important TV is to inform, entertain and provide welcome company.

“If you see new TV interference, we’re on hand to help you resolve the issue. We can send a Restore TV filter, free of charge, for you to fit between your aerial lead and TV or set-top box to remove mobile signals and allow you to watch free to view TV as normal.

“In most instances, fitting the filter will resolve any issues, but if this isn’t the case, we may also be able to arrange a follow-up visit from a Restore TV engineer at no cost, depending on eligibility.”

Cable and satellite TV, such as Sky or Virgin, are not affected.

However, viewers with these services, who also watch free to view TV through an aerial, can receive a free Restore TV filter.