TV personality’s dress goes to auction for Eastbourne charity

Left photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images, right photo of the dress from WayfinderWoman

Lesley Garrett CBE has donated a size 12 pink silk evening gown to the WayfinderWoman Regal Variety Show Silent Auction.

According to WayfinderWoman Trust, the dress is a favourite of Lesley’s and had been worn in concerts and on TV.

Nicola Allen, fundraiser-in-chief for WayfinderWoman Trust, said, “Our celebrity auction is off to a sparkling start with a dress donated by Lesley Garrett, and designed by Jenny Packham, favourite designer of the stars. Having left a note for Ms Garrett at her stage door, I was amazed when I was contacted the next day!”

Photo from WayfinderWoman

Jenny Packham is the British fashion designer responsible for the dress. She also dresses the Duchess of Cambridge, Jennifer Aniston, Miley Cyrus and Keira Knightley.

Alongside the dress, Lesley has personally written and signed the provenance and included a handwritten note from her thanking the winning bidder for their support to WayfinderWoman.

Bidding is now open for the dress with a reserve set at £2,000.

Email [email protected] with your bid before June 9 when the auction will close. Please include your name, address and phone number and be aware that any bid made constitutes an agreement to purchase should it be the winning bid.

Lesley Garrett's dress. Photo from WayfinderWoman

Tracey Xerves, WayfinderWoman Trust trustee said, “Please be generous. We need to raise £10,000 a year to keep our hub open and an extra £6,000 a year to run our free workshops.”

Tickets are now on sale for the Regal Variety Show and are available at: https://grovetheatre.onlineticketseller.com/events/16487