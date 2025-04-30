TV's Lenny the Lion visits Bognor Regis as puppet festival gears up for much-anticipated return

Ken Blamires and David Wilde

TV star Lenny the Lion tramped his way to Bognor Regis yesterday, ahead of his appearance at this year’s Puppet Party.

Lenny, a lion puppet designed and used by ventriloquist Terry Hall, was a TV star throughout the 60s and 70s, appearing both on his own show and variety programmes like Dress Rehearsal and the Ed Sullivan Show.

He was an icon of children’s entertainment throughout the mid-twentieth century and, come September, he’ll be one of hundreds of puppets on display at the annual Bognor Regis Puppet Party.

The event, now in its third year, is a celebration of all things puppetry, featuring shows, street performers, exhibitions, and screenings of puppet-centric films. It started out in 2023, as a homage to Tony Hancock’s cult classic 1963 comedy The Punch and Judy Man, which was filmed in Bognor Regis, but has evolved over the years to cover every aspect of this most flexible of formats.

For Punch and Judy performer David Wilde, that sense of heritage is a big part of what makes Bognor Regis a natural home for the Puppet Party. “The film takes place here, so the Puppet Party is almost like a homecoming. There’s this history at play, but you’re coming back and keeping it going.”

And, even though some might say puppet shows are a thing of the past, competing as they often have to with mobile phones, video games consoles and iPads, David and Puppet Party organised Ken Blamires know they’re as enchanting as they ever were.

"A puppet is three dimensional, it’s tactile and it’s moving around. There’s a kind of magic because, even though they can all see the man there, operating it, it’s like they don’t notice him at all. They have an aura around them, puppets, that’s captivating. And for a lot of children it’s their first real taste of live theatre,” said David.

"Particularly after Covid,” Ken adds. “We noticed that, during the first Puppet Party, it was the first time a lot of them had seen a live performance; and the engagement, the noise and the interaction was absolutely incredible.”

The Bognor Regis Puppet Party is set to take place at the Royal Norfolk Hotel on September 27 and 28, attendance is free.