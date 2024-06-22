TV's Phil Spencer names Chichester one of the best places to downsize in UK
and live on Freeview channel 276
Writing for the Telegraph, the ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter said the city was among one of the best places to downsize.
He said: “In the South East, Chichester is a popular spot.
"It’s close to the coast, has a charming mix of the old and the new, and easy transport routes to London. There is also a good array of retirement accommodation on offer.
“These new developments, targeted at downsizers are a far cry from the worn-out image we associate with later life accommodation.
"They offer a community and remove the stress of owning your own home and gardens, but with the privacy that brings.”
His recommendations come from research by estate agents Hamptons which identified the 100 best locations to downsize to.
Factors considered include: travel time to the nearest town centre, total reported crime and cost.
Phil added that people should ‘be realistic about the amenities you actually need’ to save money when downsizing.
He said: “One of the big pitfalls people make when downsizing is paying a premium on their property for things they don’t need, such as access to schools or quick transport to London.
"These are desirable earlier on in life, but it’s worth considering if you really need them. You can save yourself a lot of money if the answer is ‘no’.
"How you downsize and where you downsize to is a very personal decision, but you do need to be strategic so you can be sure you are making the most of your money.”
