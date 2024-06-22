Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

TV’s Phil Spencer has recommended Chichester as one of the best places in the UK to downsize.

Writing for the Telegraph, the ‘Location, Location, Location’ presenter said the city was among one of the best places to downsize.

He said: “In the South East, Chichester is a popular spot.

"It’s close to the coast, has a charming mix of the old and the new, and easy transport routes to London. There is also a good array of retirement accommodation on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester Cathedral. Pic: Steve Robards/ SR2004273

“These new developments, targeted at downsizers are a far cry from the worn-out image we associate with later life accommodation.

"They offer a community and remove the stress of owning your own home and gardens, but with the privacy that brings.”

His recommendations come from research by estate agents Hamptons which identified the 100 best locations to downsize to.

Factors considered include: travel time to the nearest town centre, total reported crime and cost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil added that people should ‘be realistic about the amenities you actually need’ to save money when downsizing.

He said: “One of the big pitfalls people make when downsizing is paying a premium on their property for things they don’t need, such as access to schools or quick transport to London.

"These are desirable earlier on in life, but it’s worth considering if you really need them. You can save yourself a lot of money if the answer is ‘no’.