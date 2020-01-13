Twenty events in the Lewes District to look forward to in 2020

From the Moyleman marathon and the Moving On parade to Charleston Trust’s festival and Lewes Bonfire, here are 20 events in the Lewes District to look forward to in 2020.

1. Lewes Psychedelic Festival (January 17 and 18). Music and visuals at Westgate Chapel on January 17 and the All Saints Centre on January 18 as Melting Vinyl and Innerstrings host the Lewes Psychedelic Festival.

An installation in the 2018 LewesLight Festival. Photograph: James McCauley

2. LewesLight Festival (February 28 to March 1; leweslight.uk). Locations across Lewes will be lit up with light installations from February 28 to March 1 as the free LewesLight Festival takes place. Organisers say this year’s festival will celebrate the moon and dark skies and see artists and designers look at the impact human civilisation is having on the planet.

3. Moyleman marathon (March 15; themoyleman.com). The off-road Lewes marathon will return for the sixth time on March 15. The Moyleman, named in memory of keen long-distance runner Chris Moyle, has become a staple in the town’s calendar and all 350 places for 2020 – 250 individual slots, and 50 relay team spaces – were sold in 12 hours. The 26.2-miler, which starts from Landport Bottom and finishes at Harvey’s Brewery, has 3,000ft of climb and takes in high points of the South Downs.

4. The Garden Show at Firle Place (April 17 to 19; thegardenshowonline.com). Stalls of garden-related goods, talks, workshops and more as the annual three-day Garden Show at Firle Place returns from April 17 to 19.

5. Pells Pool’s 2020 season (May; pellspool.org.uk). Popular outdoor venue Pells Pool is due to open for its 2020 summer season in May. As well as doing laps at the Brook Street venue – the UK’s oldest outdoor freshwater public pool – there’s likely to be a host of events planned for visitors, such as its opening party with Neptune blessing the waters to its Midsummer Madness fundraiser with covers band Tongue and Groove.

James Turner, the winner of the 2019 Moyleman marathon, heads to the finish line. Photograph: Barry Collins

6. Lewes Garland Day (May). Women’s morris group The Knots of May will mark the arrival of spring with its Garland Day celebration, featuring a procession, flower garland competition and dancing.

7. Battle Royal, Lewes (May 16 and May 17). Historical re-enactors will put on parades and combat displays in the High Street and at The Convent Field on May 16 and 17 to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Lewes in 1264.

8. Glyndebourne Festival (May 21 to August 30; glyndebourne.com). Opera house Glyndebourne will run its summer festival from May 21 to August 30. Artistic director Stephen Langridge says this year’s programme brings a ‘festival of contrasts’. Operas include Handel’s Alcina and Beethoven’s Fidelio.

9. Charleston Festival at Charleston Trust (May 15 to 25; charleston.org.uk). Charleston Trust’s annual festival of books, ideas and creativity in the gardens of Charleston, once home of The Bloomsbury Group, will run from May 15 to 25. Last year saw the festival celebrate its 30th anniversary with a line-up of speakers that included Gina Miller, Alan Bennett, Michael Palin, Vanessa Redgrave and Jeanette Winterson.

'Neptune' blesses the waters of Pells Pool at its official opening in 2019. Photograph: Rob Read

10. Sussex Gin and Fizz Festival (June; sussexginandfizzfestival.com). A spotlight will be put on gin brands and sparkling wine producers from East and West Sussex at Southover Grange as Lewes District Council hosts its Sussex Gin and Fizz Festival. Organisers say the festival will be ‘bigger, better and fizzier than ever’.

11. Denton Community Challenge (June 6). Sport-themed community event Denton Community Challenge, which sees groups, clubs and charities provide sporting challenges at the Avis Road recreation ground in Denton, Newhaven, will be back on June 6. For 2020 it has the title DenTokyo – a nod to this year’s summer the Olympic games.

12. Ditchling Village Fair (June 20). The all-day, bi-annual celebration Ditchling Village Fair, which has more than 700 years of history, will return on June 20. The fundraising day for the Ditchling Village Association has a tradition of starting with a wake-up call from ‘The Wizard of Ditchling’ and is followed by a procession, activities and entertainment on the village green.

13. Moving On parade (July 3; patinalewes.com). Hundreds of schoolchildren from across the district will parade through Lewes on July 3 as the Moving On parade takes place for its 19th year. Organised by community arts charity Patina, the tradition celebrates year six students’ transition to secondary school and into adolescence. More than 420 pupils from 16 primary schools joined in the 2019 parade, which had the theme children’s literature and saw costumes and artworks inspired by titles including Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach and Maurice Sendak’s Where the Wild Things Are.

The Ditching Village Fair''parade makes its way through the village in 2018. Photograph: Liz Pearce/LP180022

14. Lewes to Newhaven raft race (July 5). Raft racers will line-up to take on the annual charity raft race from Lewes to Newhaven on July 5. The event is organised by the Lewes & District Round Table, which has been running the event for more than 40 years.

15. Proms in the Paddock (August; promsinthepaddock.co.uk). Commercial Square Bonfire Society’s outdoor music event Proms in the Paddock will bring a musical line-up including Lewes, Glynde and Beddingham Brass Band, to Lewes’ Paddock playing field.

16. Firle Vintage Fair (August; firlevintagefair.co.uk). Celebrating all things vintage, the Firle Vintage Fair is set to return to Firle Place across the August bank holiday weekend, bringing a host of antique and vintage stalls, fairground rides, workshops, live music, dance performances and more.

17. Artwave (August 22 to September 6; artwavefestival.org). Artists from Lewes, Seaford, Newhaven and surrounding villages will open up their studios, houses, galleries and workshops from August 22 to September 6, giving the public the opportunity to meet the makers and get inspired. The festival also coincides with the Newhaven Festival (newhavenfestival.co.uk) – two weeks of arts and culture events at locations across the town.

18. OctoberFeast (September 26 to end of October; lewesoctoberfeast.com). Annual food and drink festival OctoberFeast will start with a street food market on September 26 and run with a host of events – such as workshops, community picnics and pop-up suppers – until the end of October to showcase food and drink producers in the area.

19. Lewes Bonfire (November 5). More than 30 processions, standout tableaux and six fire-sites with firework displays – the world-famous Lewes Bonfire will take place as per tradition on November 5. The celebrations put on by Commercial Square, Cliffe, Lewes Borough, South Street, Southover and Waterloo bonfire societies tend to last about seven hours.

John Court at The Garden Show at Firle Place. Photograph: Justin Lycett/ hI10902(8)

20. Lewes Santa Run (December; beverntrust.org). Bevern Trust’s Lewes Santa Run is due to return for the fourth year in December. Last year’s event saw runners – dressed in festive-themed fancy dress – raise £2,700 for the charity, which supports young adults with profound disabilities.

A visitor at last year's Firle Place Vintage Fair. Photograph: Jon Rigby/ jmr0958

Lewes Bonfire 2019. Photograph: Jon Rigby