Fishermen's Beach, Hastings: East Hill Cliff Railway, funicular, is pictured in the background.

Twenty pictures that show why the Daily Telegraph singled out Hastings as a great place to be

The Daily Telegraph described Hastings and St Leonards as ‘cooler than Brighton’ in an article this week.

By Andy Hemsley
44 minutes ago

The article suggested the town was a great place to live because of its quirky shops, bars and cafes and interesting areas such as The Old Town and Kings Road.

Collected here in pictures are just some of the things we feel makes our town a great place to live, from our local fishing fleet to award winning eateries, including many of the places mentioned in the Telegraph article.

Have you read? Hastings is ‘cooler’ than Brighton according to the Daily Telegraph.

1. Maggie's Fish & Chips Cafe, Hastings.

Photo: staff

2. St Leonards seafront pictured from Hastings pier.

Photo: staff

3. Brewing Brothers at Imperial, Hastings. Three of the Brewing Brothers are pictured: L-R Billy Eriksson, Ned and Charlie Braxton.

Photo: staff

4. Hastings Fishermen's Museum. Photo submitted.

Photo: Submitted

