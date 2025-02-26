Two areas in East Sussex among the best areas in the UK for dog owners

Two areas in East Sussex have been revealed to be among the UK’s best areas for dog owners.

Pet accessories shop Fur King used Foursquare Places data to analyse eight factors related to owning a dog for 355 local authorities in the UK. These factors were the number of dog parks, veterinarians, pet grooming services, pet sitting services, pet supplies stores, pet cafés, animal shelters and beaches.

For every area, a score out of 10 was given to each factor, which was relative to the area’s population. Based on these scores, an overall score out of 100 was calculated for each area which has determined the ranking.

Rother came second in the rankings with an overall score of 62.9, finishing behind Teignbridge in Devon which was named as the best area in the UK for dog owners, with the highest score in the index ranking which analszed factors related to owning a dog.

South Hams in Devon ranked third with Wealden finishing in the top 20.