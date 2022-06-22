Two arrested after Gatwick Airport airplane brawl

The pair were taken off a flight yesterday (Tuesday, June 21) after the fight broke out. A police officer was assaulted during the brawl and was left with minor injuries.

Gatwick Police said this morning that a suspect has been charged and is due to appear in court.

A spokesperson Tweeted: “Yesterday, during the arrest of two people for fighting on a plane an officer was assaulted. Although minor, nobody should be assaulted for just doing their job. The suspect has been charged and will have to answer for their actions at court.”

Airplane stock image

The assaults come amid a hundreds of cancelled and delayed flights at the airport in recent weeks.